BRIEF-Polish Orange sees revenue, EBITDA return to growth in 2018
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 16, 2016 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Polish Orange sees revenue, EBITDA return to growth in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Oragne Polska :

* Poland’s No.1 telecoms operator, Orange Polska, sees its revenues and EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, to grow again in 2018, the company’s CFO, Maciej Nowohonski, said on Tuesday.

* “We expect our revenue and EBITDA back in growth territory in 2018 thanks to significant improvement in both fixed and mobile segments,” Nowohonski told a conference call.

* The company, a unit of France’s Orange, announced a net loss of 153 million zlotys ($39 mln) for the fourth quarter on Monday, blaming one-off social provisions.

* Orange chief executive also said on Tuesday the company intends to pay out excess cash as dividend in future years. Further company coverage: [ OPL.WA] (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
