BRIEF-Polish Orange sees 2018 revenue similar to last year's $3 bln
February 16, 2016 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Polish Orange sees 2018 revenue similar to last year's $3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Orange Polska :

* Poland’s No.1 telecoms operator, Orange Polska, sees its revenues in 2018 similar to 11.84 billion zlotys ($3.00 billion) reported for 2015, the company’s chief financial executive, Maciej Nowohonski told a conference call on Tuesday.

* Earlier during the call Nowohonski said he saw the company’s revenues and EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, to grow again in 2018. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9451 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
