Feb 16 (Reuters) - African Alliance Insurance Plc :

* Quarter ended Sept 30, 2015 group loss before tax of 265.6 million naira versus profit of 1.02 billion naira last year

* Says for quarter ended Sept 30, 2015 group net premium income 4 billion naira versus 3 billion naira last year Source text: bit.ly/247qZe8