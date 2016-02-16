FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Futuris sets up new unit Rodzinne Centrum Odszkodowan
February 16, 2016

BRIEF-Futuris sets up new unit Rodzinne Centrum Odszkodowan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Futuris SA :

* Sets up a new unit, Rodzinne Centrum Odszkodowan SA

* Acquires 50 percent of the newly created unit, 50,000 series A shares with the nominal value of 1 zloty per share

* Krzysztof Niedzwiedz, who has also been nominated as the unit’s CEO, acquired the remanding 50 pct stake

* The new unit to provide services to private customers in the area of legal representation of victims of traffic accidents in the proceedings to obtain damages and compensation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9483 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

