Feb 16 (Reuters) - Assiteca SpA Internazionale di Brokeraggio Assicurativo :

* Incorporates units Assiteca Srl, Assiteca & Partners Srl and Assiteca Napoli SpA

* Expects to close the transactions in the second half of June