Feb 16 (Reuters) - Showroomprive.com SARL IPO-SHOW.PA:

* FY net revenue: 442.8 million euros ($493.37 million) (up 27 pct)

* FY gross turnover: 605 million euros (up 28 pct)

* FY EBITDA: 23.7 million euros (5.4 pct of net revenue, up 92 basis points)

* Confirmation of the guidance at group level announced in the context of the initial public offering

Source text: bit.ly/20XVyDR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)