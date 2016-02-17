FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
February 17, 2016 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ABN Amro Group says regulatory levies will rise further in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Abn Amro

* ABN Amro Group NV says uncertainty surrounding developments on the global and financial markets continued in the fourth quarter

* Uncertainty mainly attributable to disappointing developments in emerging economies, especially commodity-exporting countries, china

* operating income for FY went up by 5% versus fy2014, on the back of a further repricing of the loan portfolio and higher fee and commission income

* ABN Amro says in December 2015 the AFM came to the conclusion that the reassessments of sme would have to be redone

* ABN Amro says “one thing we know for sure is that regulatory levies will increase further in 2016”

* At 31 december 2015, the phase-in crd iv common equity tier 1, tier 1 and total capital ratios were 15.5%, 16.9% and 21.7% respectively

* In 2014, 2015, reviewed client records of identified group of smes with possible interest rate derivative-related issues for irregularities

* ABN Amro says current situation poses uncertainty about the scope and magnitude of the required reassessment going forward Source text: abn.com/1XwZki3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
