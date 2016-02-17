FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IBA announces 2016 guidance and upgrades 2015 expectations
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 17, 2016 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IBA announces 2016 guidance and upgrades 2015 expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications SA :

* Says revenue guidance for FY16 is revised to above 20 pct from “above 10 pct”; double digit growth anticipated thereafter

* Says 30 pct dividend pay-out ratio target confirmed for 2016

* Announces 2016 guidance and upgrades 2015 expectations

* Sees REBIT margin guidance of about 11 pct in 2016; increasing to 13 pct-15 pct by 2018

* Says revenues for the full year 2015 are expected to be about 270 million euros up more than 20pct from 220.6 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014

* REBIT for the full year 2015 expected to be up more than 20 pct from 22.9 million euros in 2014, slightly above 10 pct REBIT margin guidance

* Says net profit positively impacted by more than 30 million euros non recurring profit including the capital gain on disposal of IBA Molecular

* IBA is investing above 15 million euros in CAPEX over two years as part of a “scale up” program to increase production capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.