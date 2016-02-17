FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Apetit Q4 operating profit ex-items down at EUR 3.1 million
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 17, 2016 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Apetit Q4 operating profit ex-items down at EUR 3.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Apetit Oyj :

* Q4 operating profit ex-items 3.1 million euros versus 5.3 million euros year ago

* Q4 consolidated net sales 113.8 million euros versus 120.8 million euros year ago

* Profitability programmes aim at savings of 4.5 million euros in operating costs

* Full-year operational EBIT is expected to improve year-on-year

* High proportion of annual profit is accrued in second half of year

* Will propose to annual general meeting that a dividend of 0.70 euro per share be paid

* Will not issue any estimates of expected full-year net sales Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.