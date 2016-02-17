FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mekonomen Q4 EBIT misses expectations on one-time costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Mekonomen AB

* Q4 EBIT amounted to SEK 109 million (145)

* Says the operating profit in the fourth quarter was impacted by non-recurring costs

* Says the non-recurring costs are mainly pertained to inventory impairment and provisions for returns as well as organisational changes and discontinuation of stores in Mekonomen Sweden.

* Says MECA’s export business to Denmark continued to have negative effect on earnings

* Says board of directors proposes a dividend of SEK 7.00 (7.00).

* Q4 revenue increased 5 per cent to SEK 1,447 million (1,373)

* Says we see potential in a slightly stronger market in 2016

* Reutes poll: mekonomen Q4 revenues were seen at SEK 1,446 million, EBIT at SEK 138 million, dividend at 7.58 SEK per share

For the original story click here: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

