BRIEF-Euronext says achieved IPO mid-term objectives a year in advance
#Financials
February 17, 2016 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Euronext says achieved IPO mid-term objectives a year in advance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* Has achieved its IPO mid-term objectives as an independent company a year in advance

* Says revenue performance, with a rigorous approach to cost control, allowed to achieve, a year ahead of schedule, objectives set out at IPO

* Says macro uncertainty has been a solid driver of volumes on Euronext’s markets

* Says is well positioned to benefit from volatility emerging from current environment

* Says trading activity in 2016 has been resilient so far

* Reports FY third party revenue of 518.5 million euros ($578.7 million)

* FY EBITDA margin is 54.7 pct

* Re-iterates 80 million euros of net cost reduction by end of 2016

* will provide market with a full set of mid-term objectives in course of Q2 2016

* A 1.24 euro per share dividend proposed for approval at AGM on May 12, 2016

* It is expected that in 2016 Euronext will incur selected expenditures to continue to reposition company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
