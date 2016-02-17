FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glencore says early refinancing of revolving credit facility
February 17, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Glencore says early refinancing of revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc

* Early refinancing of revolving credit facility

* Signed a new revolving credit facility which will ultimately refinance and replace existing $8.45 billion facility

* In initial pre-syndication phase, co received commitments from its senior banks for $8.4 billion

* Reflecting high oversubscription level, Glencore has currently scaled back and signed in $7.7 bln of such commitments

* Will now broaden refinancing via launch of general syndication to some 30 additional banks in q2 2016

* New facility remains unsecured, containing 12-month extension option and 12-month borrower’s term-out option, extending final maturity to may 2018

* Active bookrunners on deal were ABN Amro, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, HSBC, ING and Santander. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

