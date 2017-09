Feb 17 (Reuters) - Tie Kinetix NV :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 5,361,000 euros ($6.0 million) vs 5,094,000 euros a year ago

* Q1 EBITDA is 350,000 euros vs 164,000 euros a year ago

* Q1 EBIT is 44,000 euros vs loss of 85,000 euros a year ago

* In Q1 order intake amounted to 3.7 million euros vs 2.8 million euros a year ago