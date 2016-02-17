FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Plus500 announces special dividend of $0.3362 per share
February 17, 2016 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Plus500 announces special dividend of $0.3362 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd

* FY net profit for 2015 was $96.6 million (FY 2014: $102.5 million)

* to declare a final dividend for year ended Dec. 31 2015 of $0.2922 per share (final dividend 2014: $0.3001 per share)

* FY revenues totalled $275.6 million (fy 2014: $228.9 million)

* will consider whether there is a need for buybacks in future

* given increase in share price since termination of merger agreement buyback option has not been activated

* declared a special dividend of $0.3362 per share (special dividend 2014: $0.2657 per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

