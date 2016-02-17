FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kungsleden announces new business plan stretching to 2020
February 17, 2016 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kungsleden announces new business plan stretching to 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :

* New financial targets at Kungsleden

* Presented a new business plan stretching to 2020 and new financial targets during the Year-End Report

* Says equity ratio is to be at least 35 per cent over time and shall not be lower than 30 per cent

* LTV-ratio should be in the interval of 50-60 per cent with a target of 55 per cent over time

* Interest coverage rate shall be more than 2.5 times

* Dividend in Kungsleden shall increase in relation to development of profit from property management Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

