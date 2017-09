Feb 17 (Reuters) - Kancelaria Prawna Inkaso WEC SA (KP Inkaso WEC) :

* Its unit, E-Wierzyciel.pl Sp. z o.o., signs a cooperation agreement with Windscore Sp. z o.o.

* Windscore specialises in debt acquisition and servicing

* Windscore specialises in debt acquisition and servicing

* Estimates that the cooperation will increase E-Wierzyciel's number of clients