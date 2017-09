Feb 17 (Reuters) - Atevia AG :

* CINETIC Gesellschaft fuer Entwicklung und Vertrieb von Medientechnik mbh announces squeeze out of Atevia AG

* CINETIC holds 95.001 pct of share capital in Atevia

* Amount of fair cash compensation will be determined by CINETIC with expert support Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)