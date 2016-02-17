FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta International agrees to buy Barclays House, Mauritius
#Financials
February 17, 2016 / 11:38 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Delta International agrees to buy Barclays House, Mauritius

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Delta International Property Holdings Ltd

* Transfer of Barclays House in Ebene, Mauritius and withdrawal of cautionary announcement

* Acquisition costs were finalised at USD 1.3 million from previously announced costs of USD 1.4 million

* Deal for a purchase price of MUR470 million plus value-added tax, with an effective date of Dec. 1, 2015

* Dollar equivalent of purchase price was increased to USD13.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

