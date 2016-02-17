FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Storebrand Q4 result roughly in line with forecast, sees 2016 dividend
February 17, 2016 / 7:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Storebrand Q4 result roughly in line with forecast, sees 2016 dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa : 
    * Storebrand Q4 group result nok 275 mln, before
extraordinary provisions for longevity of nok 1,362 million
(rtrs poll nok -1.13 bln which includes longevity provisions)
    * Storebrand asa says after an overall assessment, board
proposes that no dividend is paid for 2015, but plan to pay
dividend for 2016.
    * Reports an estimated solvency II-margin of 168 per cent.
Without the transitional rules the solvency margin is estimated
at 124%. The regulatory minimum level is 100%.
    * Says it is expected a gradual improvement in the
underlying solvency margin in the years ahead.
    * Says the performance of the property and equity markets is
also considered a significant risk factor that affects the
group's results.
    * In long term, enduring low interest rates will represent a
risk for products with guaranteed interest rates running at a
loss
    * Storebrand asa says we have completed powerful measures
concerning both costs and capital in order to adjust to solvency
ii and low interest rate environment.

Source text for Eikon: 
Further company coverage: 

 (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

