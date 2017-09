BRIEF-CNP Assurances FY attributable net profit up 4.7 pct to 1,130 mln euros

Feb 17 (Reuters) - CNP Assurances :

* FY EBIT 2.43 billion euros ($2.71 billion) versus 2.44 billion euros year ago

* FY premium income of 31.6 billion euros, up 2.5 pct (3.4 pct like-for-like)

* Solvency II coverage rate of 192 pct 

* FY attributable net profit up 4.7 pct to 1,130 million euros

* FY revenue 3.29 billion euros versus 3.28 billion euros year ago

* Cash dividend of 0.77 euros per share to be recommended at the annual general meeting

* FY attributable net profit 1.13 billion euros versus 1.08 billion euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1LsUqvA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)