Feb 17 (Reuters) - Wendel SA

* Opens exclusive negotiations with ALD Automotive (Société Générale group ) with a view to selling Parcours

* Says for Wendel the net proceeds of the transaction would total around 250 million euros

* Transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2016, provided the necessary regulatory approvals are received