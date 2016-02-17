FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intershop Communications FY EBIT swings to profit of EUR 0.2 mln
February 17, 2016 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Intershop Communications FY EBIT swings to profit of EUR 0.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Intershop Communications AG :

* FY product revenues in percent of total revenues climb to 41 pct (previous year: 30 pct)

* FY group revenues declined by 7 pct to 42.7 million euros ($48 million)

* FY EBITDA rose sharply from -2.1 million euros to 3.5 million euros

* FY EBIT amounted to 0.2 million euros in reporting period, up from -6.3 million euros in previous year.

* Forecast: in 2016 due to further investments in product, sales and marketing only moderate increase in EBIT with revenues at prior-year level

* In medium term high sales potential in B2B market and cloud environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

