BRIEF-Distell Group's H1 HEPS up 17.7 pct to 531.5 cents
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
February 17, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Distell Group's H1 HEPS up 17.7 pct to 531.5 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Distell Group Ltd

* Group revenue grew by 11.2 pct to r12.2 billion for 6 mths to Dec 31 

* Reported headline earnings up 17,8 pct for 6 months ended Dec 31

* Macroeconomic outlook for remainder of financial year remains very challenging amid volatile trading conditions in many of our key markets

* Interim dividend of 165,0 cents per share

* Headline earnings per share increased by 17.7 pct to 531.5 cents for 6 mths to Dec. 31

* Tougher trading conditions are expected in second half of financial year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
