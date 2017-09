Feb 17 (Reuters) - Ipsos SA :

* FY revenue 1.79 billion euros versus 1.67 billion euros ($1.86 billion) year ago

* FY gross margin at 1.15 billion euros versus 1.07 billion euros year ago

* FY net profit group share 126.5 million euros versus 120.8 million euros year ago

* Proposes a dividend of 0.80 euro per share, up 6.6 percent compared to 2014