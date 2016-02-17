BRIEF-Conwert aims to de-list ECO unit through squeeze-out

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest :

* Conwert applies for squeeze-out of ECO Business-Immobilien AG

* Filed a request today through its subsidiary ECO Anteilsverwaltungs GmbH that the annual general meeting of ECO Business-Immobilien AG (“ECO”) transfer the shares of ECO’s other shareholders to the subsidiary

* Had already acquired another approx. 2.5 pct of ECO’s shares in December 2015

* Conwert and ECO Anteilsverwaltungs GmbH together hold approximately 98.2% of shares of ECO

* An extraordinary general meeting that has yet to be convened will decide on squeeze-out.

* Aim of squeeze-out is to transfer remaining free float shares in ECO to ECO Anteilsverwaltungs GmbH

* It is expected that Vienna Stock Exchange will revoke ECO’s registration for trading after registration of shareholder committee

* The de-listing of ECO will lead to further optimisation of the group’s structure and reduce costs and the administrative burden within the group Further company coverage: