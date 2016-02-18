BRIEF-Grieg Seafood Q4 ebit down due to weak Shetland performance

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood ASA>GSFO.OL>:

* Q4 EBIT before biomass fair value adjustments NOK 43 mln (NOK 130 mln in Q4 2014), of which Norway accounts for NOK 96 mln

* Q4 revenue nok 1,189 mln (NOK 1,048 mln in Q4 2014)

* G4 accounts reflect very high costs in Shetland due to high mortality and unfavourable GBP

* The production cycle in this region (Shetland) is being changed from 24 to 18 months in order to reduce the biological risk.

* Board has decided to carry out a strategic review of company’s operations in Shetland

* Grieg seafood repeats 2016 harvest guidance of 70,000 tonnes vs 65,398 tonnes in 2015

* The forecast for Finnmark has been increased by 1 000 tons, while in Shetland it has been reduced by a corresponding amount.

* It is an aim to bring cost level down to industry average, or lower

* Aims to increase production by 10 pct annually in period 2017 - 2019

* With expectations of limited supply-side growth, a strong market is likely in the period ahead. This also applies to the US market.

* Norway is expected to account for 61 pct of the harvested volume in 2016, against 53 pct in 2015