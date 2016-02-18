FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orava Asuntorahasto Q4 comprehensive profit down at EUR 1.3 million 
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2016 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orava Asuntorahasto Q4 comprehensive profit down at EUR 1.3 million 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj :

* Q4 revenue 4.5 million euros versus 2.8 million euros year ago

* Q4 comprehensive profit 1.3 million euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago

* Estimates that it has reasonably good prerequisites for maintaining good profitability and achieving targeted total return of 10 pct on shareholders’ equity in 2016

* 2016 ratio of maintenance and repair costs to value of investment properties is also not expected to change materially compared to previous year

* Change in value of current apartments in investment portfolio is expected to turn slightly positive during this year

* 2016 gross and net rental yields are estimated to remain approximately at level of last year

* 2016 euro-denominated result impact of acquisition of properties is not expected to differ significantly from same order as 2015

* Total dividends distributed in 2015: 1.20 euros per share (1.12 euros per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.