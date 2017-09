Feb 18 (Reuters) - Pandox AB :

* Q4 revenue from property management amounted to 365 million Swedish crowns ($42.95 million)versus 359 million crowns

* Q4 EBITDA amounted to 381 million crowns, an increase of 12 percent

* Board of directors is proposing a dividend of 3.80 crowns per share, equivalent to just over 50 percent of cash earnings Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4976 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)