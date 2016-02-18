BRIEF-KBC Groep returns FY profit of 2.6 billion euros

Feb 18 (Reuters) - KBC Groep NV :

* KBC returns profit of 2.6 billion euros for full year

* Profit of 862 million euros posted for last quarter of 2015

* Q4 non-life insurance 147 million euros ($163.8 million)versus 123 million euros year ago

* Q4 total income 1.54 billion euros versus 1.61 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q4 life insurance loss 51 million euros versus loss of 45 million euros year ago

* Q4 net interest income 1.07 billion euros versus 1.06 billion euros in Reuters poll

* In line with previously announced intention, it will be proposed to annual general meeting that no dividend be paid for 2015

* Clear difference in fourth-quarter growth between emerging and developed markets remained in place

* Fourth-quarter growth in US turned out to be weaker than expected, mainly driven by weaker consumption

* Common equity ratio of 15.2 pct (phased-in, Danish compromise)  Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)