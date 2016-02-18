FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Leasinvest Real Estate FY rental income stable at 50.5 million euros
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2016 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Leasinvest Real Estate FY rental income stable at 50.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Leasinvest Real Estate CVA :

* Fair value real estate portfolio at Dec. 31, 869.4 million euros versus 756.3 million euros ($842.82 million) year ago

* FY rental income stable at 50.5 million euros versus 50.2 million euros year ago

* FY net current result is in line with 2014 and amounts to 25.6 million euros

* FY net asset value (group share) per share EPRA of 81.3 euros (+ 7.6 pct)

* Occupancy rate at Dec. 31 stood at 95.96 percent versus 96.24 percent year ago

* Dividend increase to 4.70 euro gross per share (+ 3.2 pct)

* Company expects to realize a higher net result and net current result in 2016 than in 2015

* Dividend over 2016 can be maintained at minimum the same level

* The outlook for 2015 has been confirmed by the realized figures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.