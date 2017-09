Feb 17 (Reuters) - 2Intellect.com SA :

* Signs framework deal with Graffiti.ERP SA for delivery of programming services

* Estimated value of deal with Graffiti.ERP SA is at 780,000 zlotys ($197,214) net per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9551 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)