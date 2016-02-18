BRIEF-Banque Cantonale Vaudoise revenues up 2% to CHF 1.026 bln

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale Vaudoise :

* FY 2015 revenues rose 2 pct to 1.026 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion) 

* FY 2015 net profit increased 14 pct to 336 million francs

* FY 2015 CET1 capital ratio rose to 17.6 pct

* FY 2015 operating profit was up 5 pct to 399 million francs

* As net and operating profit were pushed up by non-recurring items in 2015, 2016 figures are expected to come in lower year-on-year while nevertheless remaining robust

* Will propose a 1 franc increase in ordinary dividend to 23 francs per share, as well as a special distribution of 10 francs per share out of paid-in reserves