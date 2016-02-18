BRIEF-EVS Broadcast Equipment Q4 net profit group share rises to 13.4 mln euros

Feb 18 (Reuters) - EVS Broadcast Equipment SA :

* FY EBIT of 32.6 million euros ($36.31 million)(27.6 pct EBIT margin), net profit of 23.7 million euros, EPS of 1.76 euro

* Q4 EBIT of 18.0 million euros(42.1 pct of revenue), net profit of 13.4 million euros, EPS of 1.00 euros

* Q4 net profit group share 13.4 million euros versus 8.3 million euros year ago

* FY revenue of 118.5 million euros, -9.8 pct (-6.2 pct excluding Event rentals and at constant currency), above 110-115 million euro guidance

* Q4 revenue of 42.9 million euros, +40.4 pct

* Order book of 50.4 million euros on Feb 15

* For 2016 , expects around 10 million euros of rentals from 2016 big events (mainly Euro football championship and Olympics)