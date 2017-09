Feb 18 (Reuters) - Navamedic ASA :

* Q4 sales NOK 65.4 million Norwegian crowns versus 61.9 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA loss 0.1 million crowns versus profit 5.3 million crowns year ago

* Medtech business area is expected to have negative impact on the overall profitability in 2016, but is expected to be cash flow positive during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)