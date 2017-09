Feb 18 (Reuters) - Kinepolis Group NV :

* In 2015 generated 301.6 million euro in revenue compared to 262.6 million euro ($292.7 million) a year ago

* FY net current profit rose by 21.4 pct to 43.2 million euro

* FY current EBITDA rose by 22.5 pct to 91 million euro

* Proposed dividend per share is 0.80 euro, a rise of 15.9 pct, on basis of a 50 pct pay-out ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)