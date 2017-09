Feb 18 (Reuters) - Pihlajalinna Oyj :

* Q4 revenue 62.6 million euros versus 51.9 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBIT 1.4 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago

* Board of directors proposes a dividend of 0,02 euros per share

* Says revenue will exceed 400 million euros in 2016 and EBIT margin will improve compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon:

