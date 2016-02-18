FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MDxHealth Q4 revenue more than doubles to $4.9 mln
#Healthcare
February 18, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MDxHealth Q4 revenue more than doubles to $4.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - MDxHealth SA :

* Q4 revenue more than doubled to $4.9 million versus $2.4 million in same period in 2014

* Net loss for full year 2015 narrowed to $14.5 million compared to $15.3 million in 2014

* Total full year 2015 revenue up 51 pct to $17.6 million versus $11.7 million in 2014

* ConfirmMdx revenue up 62 pct to $15.2 million in 2015 compared to $9.4 million in 2014

* Cash and cash equivalents of $31.7 million, at Dec. 31, 2015

* Expects a to launch second liquid biopsy test, assuremdx for bladder cancer, later in 2016

* For 2016 fiscal year, company expects to see continued growth in revenue

* For 2016, sees revenue growth between 30 pct to 50 pct

* For 2016, sees improved EBITDA compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
