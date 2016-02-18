BRIEF-Oriflame Q4 core profit beats expectations

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Oriflame Holding

* Q4 local currency sales increased by 3% and euro sales decreased by 4 pct to 339.5 million euro (e353.7m).

* Oriflame holding says Q1 to date sales development is approximately 9 pct in local currency.

* Says propose to 2016 AGM a total dividend of 0.40 euro per share, to be paid in equal instalments of 0.20 euro respectively during Q4 2016 and Q1 2017.

* Q4 EBITDA amounted to 39.7 million euro (34.4m)

* Q4 adjusted operating profit 38.9 million euro

* Q4 adjusted EBIT was seen at 35.0 million euro, net sales at 346 million, no dividend was seen - Reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)