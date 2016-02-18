FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sipef FY net result group share down 60.7% to $19.2 million
February 18, 2016 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sipef FY net result group share down 60.7% to $19.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sipef NV :

* FY revenue $225.9 million versus $285.9 million year ago

* FY net result, group share, amounted to $19.2 million, down 60.7 pct on 2014

* FY operating profit $22.0 million versus $60.8 million year ago

* At current selling prices we expect an even slightly lower result in 2016

* Proposal for the distribution of a gross dividend of 0.60 euro per share, in line with the payout ratio of previous years Source text: bit.ly/1LuDLrs

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

