FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SRV to implement project for Aalto University Properties in Otaniemi
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2016 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SRV to implement project for Aalto University Properties in Otaniemi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Will build in Otaniemi a new campus building as well as commercial premises in the Metro Centre

* Aalto University’s School of Arts, Design and Architecture will move into the building, designed by Verstas Arkkitehdit Oy, after it is completed in stages, in April-June 2018.

* The total value of the project, to be launched in February, is about 101 million euros

* Project’s planning and construction will be jointly implemented, and risks and benefits shared between an alliance consisting of SRV and Aalto University Properties Ltd Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.