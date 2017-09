Feb 18 (Reuters) - RaySearch, Q4:

* Q4 net sales SEK 132.0 million (107.8), of which Raystation SEK 109.4 mln (84.9)

* Proposes dividend payments to be resumed with 2015 dividend of SEK 0.25 per share

* Operating profit SEK 44.3 million (52.8)

* Order intake excluding service agreements SEK 117.9 mln (85.4), of which Raystation SEK 102.9 mln (70.4)