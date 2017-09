Feb 18 (Reuters) - Rosenbauer International AG :

* At 50.2 million euros ($55.95 million), EBIT in 2015 financial year was up 4 pct on previous year (2014: 48.4 million euros)

* Group’s revenues reached a top level of 864 million euros in 2015 financial year (2014: 813.8 million euros)

* Order backlog as of Dec. 31 797.5 million euros versus 670.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)