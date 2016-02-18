FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cloetta Q4 EBIT decreases 9 pct on one-off costs
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 18, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cloetta Q4 EBIT decreases 9 pct on one-off costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Cloetta AB

* Says board proposes a dividend of SEK 0.50 (-) per share.

* net sales for quarter increased by 2.7 per cent to SEK 1,622 million (1,579), including a positive impact from foreign exchange rates of 0.2 per cent.

* Q4 operating profit was SEK 239 million (262)

* Says compared to the same quarter of last year, operating profit was affected by increased one-off costs, mainly related to the planned closure of the factory in Dieren, the Netherlands. Last year was impacted by a large one-off effect in the fourth quarter that improved the operating result

* Q4 EBIT margin was 14.7 per cent (16.6)

* Operating profit margin, adjusted, declined during the quarter mainly as a result of the performance of one of the acquisitions

* Says with regard to sales and profitability, Lonka developed according to plan during quarter

* Says when cost synergies from acquisition of Lonka have been realized, we expect these to support Cloetta’s target of an EBIT margin of 14 per cent in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
