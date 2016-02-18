FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Darty Q3 comparable sales rise 2.7 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 18, 2016 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Darty Q3 comparable sales rise 2.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Darty Plc :

* Q3 trading statement

* Today announces Q3 trading for period 1 November 2015 to 31 January 2016, based on unaudited management accounts

* Successful christmas and winter sale periods, with a strong development of click and collect up 53 percent at Darty

* Continued market outperformance in France with like-for-like sales up 4.4 percent

* Total group revenue was up 2.6 percent and up 4.0 percent excluding mistergooddeal.com. Like-For-Like sales increased by 2.7 percent

* Focus on working capital resulted in average net debt for quarter reducing by nearly eur 100 million compared to same quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
