BRIEF-Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap Q4 pre-tax profit up at 1.08 billion

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA :

* Rental income amounted to 584 million Norwegian crowns ($68.3 million) for Q4

* Profit before tax was 1.08 billion crowns for Q4

* Q4 net rental income 512 million crowns versus 491 million crowns year ago

* Q4 pre-tax profit 1.08 billion crowns versus 526 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend of 1.80 crowns per share for 2015

* Expectations of continuing low interest rates point to strong demand for commercial property, although increasing uncertainty in financial markets is expected to have dampening effect on demand Source text for Eikon:

