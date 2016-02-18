FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap Q4 pre-tax profit up at 1.08 billion
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 18, 2016 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap Q4 pre-tax profit up at 1.08 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA :

* Rental income amounted to 584 million Norwegian crowns ($68.3 million) for Q4

* Profit before tax was 1.08 billion crowns for Q4

* Q4 net rental income 512 million crowns versus 491 million crowns year ago

* Q4 pre-tax profit 1.08 billion crowns versus 526 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend of 1.80 crowns per share for 2015

* Expectations of continuing low interest rates point to strong demand for commercial property, although increasing uncertainty in financial markets is expected to have dampening effect on demand Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5466 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

