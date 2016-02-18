FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vodafone to raise 2.9 bln stg in convertible bonds issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group

* Intends to raise approximately £2.9 billion through issuance of mandatory convertible bonds

* Bonds intended to be issued in two tranches: 18 month maturity and 3 year maturity

* Bonds convertible into ordinary shares representing approximately 5% of Vodafone’s current share capital

* Potential for Vodafone to buy back shares following conversion of the bonds in order to mitigate dilution, utilising the disposal proceeds from its $5 billion Verizon loan notes

* Vodafone to hedge its exposure to share price movements during the term of the bonds via an option strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

