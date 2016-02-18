FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Georgia's TBC Bank says FY profit up 38 pct
#Financials
February 18, 2016 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Georgia's TBC Bank says FY profit up 38 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Tbc Bank‘i Ss

* cost of risk on loans stood at 1.7 pct, up by 0.1pp yoy, or up by 0.3pp yoy without change in IFRS methodology

* 2015 was a year of challenges for georgian economy with currency headwinds and pressures resulting from developments in regional countries’ economies

* on track to meet our medium term targets of 20 pct loan growth, and 25 pct of dividend distribution, and our medium term roe target of 20 pct 

* tbc bank announces fy 2015 and 4q 2015 ifrs consolidated results

* profit for 2015 up by 38.0 pct YoY to gel 218.7 million

* total operating income in 2015 up by 25.9 pct yoy to gel 577.0 million

* cost to income ratio improved to 43.9 pct , compared to 49.4 pct in 2014

* net interest margin (nim) at 7.8 pct in 2015, compared to 8.5 pct in 2014

* as it stands now, we are well positioned to benefit from growth possibilities that are unfolding in georgia

* update our medium term guidance for cost to income ratio to <40 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
