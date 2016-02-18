FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Indivior says FY net revenue of $1.01 bln
#Healthcare
February 18, 2016 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Indivior says FY net revenue of $1.01 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc

* FY net revenue at $1,014m (2014: $1,115m)

* FY operating profit of $346m (2014: $562m)

* U.S. market growth in FY 2015 continued to be in low double digits

* Second interim dividend of 9.5 cents a share

* Full year 2016 guidance issued in december is confirmed

* following its review of future dividend policy, indivior plc does not propose to pay further dividends in foreseeable future

* Sees 2016 net revenue of $945m-$975m; net income in a range of $155m-$180m excluding exceptionals and at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
