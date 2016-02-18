FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CareDx to acquire all of outstanding shares of Allenex
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2016 / 7:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CareDx to acquire all of outstanding shares of Allenex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Allenex AB :

* CareDx, Inc (the “Bidder”) announced on Dec. 16, 2015 a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Allenex AB to acquire all outstanding shares of Allenex

* With the exception of Midroc Invest AB, Fastpartner AB and Xenella Holding AB, the shareholders of Allenex were offered a cash consideration of 2.50 Swedish crowns ($0.2943)per share

* As an alternative offer, a cash consideration of 1.731 crowns per share and 0.01298 shares in the Bidder per share in Allenex was offered, which at the time of publication of offer corresponded to value of 2.42 crowns per share in Allenex Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4954 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.