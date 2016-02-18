FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DNB to keep credit card portfolio after strategic review
February 18, 2016 / 7:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DNB to keep credit card portfolio after strategic review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - DNB Asa :

* DNB has during the last month conducted a review of the strategic alternatives available related to the bank’s credit card operations that are provided through external distribution channels

* Says assessment has been carried out, and DNB has concluded to keep the operations within the group

* As an extension of the initial assessment, additional efforts will be initiated to further develop the business under its current DNB ownership

* One of the potential outcomes was a sale of all or parts of the operations to an external party Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

